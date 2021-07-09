Justin Jacobs
An irrigation research specialist for Nesson Valley, Jacobs will be talking about intercropping in irrigated production. Jacobs also works with variety trials in small grain and broadleaf crops, and is managing 17 different crops, including their selection and management. He began a research project on intercropping chickpea and flax and field pea and canola in 2018, which compares the differences in mixed versus alternating rows, planting populations, and dryland versus irrigated practices. Jacobs has a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed science with a focus in agronomy from NDSU. Prior to graduation, Jacobs was a summer intern with WREC, helping with research at Nesson Valley. He is also a beginning farmer in Williams County, and has several years experience working with other farmers in Williams County.
Dr. Brian Jenks
NDSU Weed Scientist
North Central Research Extension Center
Presentation: Weed Control
Jenks is the Weed Scientist for the NDSU North Central Research Extension Center in Minot. He has been with the NCREC for 18 years. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska.
Bruce Johnson
Johnson has been Williston’s city forester for decades, and is well-known in the region as an expert on trees and horticulture. He studied arboriculture through NDSU Bottineau for two years, and keeps his skills up-to-date through tree care workshops and periodicals. Johnson was recognized in 2004 as the recipient of the Natural Resource Professional Trees award, presented through North Dakota State University in Fargo, which recognizes individuals, organizations and agencies that contribute in outstanding ways to forestry activities.
Tom Kalb
NDSU Extension horticulturist
Kalb was raised on a family farm in Minnesota where his
family operated a commercial apple orchard. In his work at NDSU, Tom conducts gardening workshops, answers gardening questions, and conducts research on vegetables. He coordinates North Dakota’s Junior Master Gardener Program.
Dr. Audrey Kalil
NDSU Plant Pathologist
Williston Research Extension Center
Presentations: WREC 2017 Plant Pathology Research Trials; Evaluation of Fungicides for Management of Fusarium Head Blight in Durum and Barley
Kalil has served as the Plant Pathologist at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center since 2015. She leads both basic and applied research programs focused on management of plant diseases on the highly diverse crops in western North Dakota. Focus areas include Fusarium Head Blight of durum and barley, and Rhizoctonia crown and root rot of sugar beet. Audrey obtained her Ph.D. in Plant Pathology in 2015 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied beneficial root associated microbes under the guidance of Dr. Jean-Michel Ané. Audrey obtained her B.S. in biology from the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities (2007) and she worked in the agricultural biotech industry for three years prior to entering her graduate program.
Kelly Leo
Williams County Extension Agent
Leo earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Montana State University in 1999 while working for Yellowstone County Weed District. Se also obtained a degree in Broadfield Science Education and Masters Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from MSU as well as two years in agricultural sciences at MSU Northern. Se owned and operated a natural resource consulting and weed management business for 20 years, and worked as a high school science teacher for eight years. She has worked with 4H in various capacities for 15 plus years. Her hobbies include raising livestock, gardening, riding horses, coaching sports, hunting and fishing, as well as a variety of other outdoor related activities.
Dr. Carrie Miranda
NDSU assistant professor
Soybean breeding and genetics
Miranda has a doctorate in plant breeding, genetics and genomics from the University of Missouri, and a masters in cellular and molecular biology from San Diego State University in California. Her undergraduate degree in biology is from Cleveland State University in Ohio. Miranda joined NDSU as an assistant professor in soybean breeding and genetics in 2020. The NDSU soybean breeding program aims to produce high-yielding soybean varieties for North Dakota farmers with beneficial traits like IDC, Phytophthora, and SCN resistance and/or other herbicide resistance. The program also researches other useful traits such as maturity, stem architecture, pathology using molecular and bioinformatic approaches.
Rojee Chipalu Pradhan
Technician-Horticulture
NDSU Williston Research Extension Center
Rojee Chipalu Pradhan is a Technician at the Williston Research Extension Center in the horticulture program. She also assists agronomic projects as needed. She has a Master of Agriculture (Horticultural Science) degree from The University of Sydney, Australia, and a Master’s in Public Administration and B.Sc. Agriculture from Tribhuvan University, Nepal. She is an author/co-author of two peer-reviewed scientific papers, three posters, and several extension bulletins presented/published at national/international conferences. She has more than 15 years of experience in agricultural extension, post-harvest technology, and integrated pest management.
Dr. Gautam Pradhan
NDSU Dryland Agronomist
Williston Research Extension Center
Presentation: Applied Soybean and Dryland Research — 2017
Dr. Pradhan is a research agronomist leading dryland research program at NDSU Williston Research Extension Center since 2014. His research mainly focuses on evaluation of crop varieties and breeding lines for biotic and abiotic stress tolerance; and development of technologies that enhance input use efficiency, yield, and quality of dryland crops. He conducted similar research at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research in Amarillo, Texas; Kansas State University, Kansas; and the Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Nepal. At present, he has grants from the ND Soybean Council and Montana Wheat & Barley Committee. Dr. Pradhan has a PhD in Agronomy from Kansas State University and a MS in Agriculture from the University of Bonn, Germany. He is an author or co-author of 10 peer reviewed scientific papers, 4 book chapters, 30 extension bulletins; and has presented papers at 27 national/international meetings.
Dr. Jim Staricka
NDSU Soil Scientist
Williston Research Extension Center
Staricka has been involved in agriculture since growing up on his family’s dairy farm in Minnesota. He has worked as a research soil scientist at the University of Minnesota, the USDA-ARS North Central Soil Conservation Research Laboratory, and, since 1995, the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center. After researching crop water use and soil physical and chemical quality for several years, Jim is expanding his research to include soil biology.
Tyler Tjelde
An irrigation agronomist and manager of Nesson Valley, Tjelde will give an overview of Nesson Valley projects. Tyler has a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed science from NDSU and a masters in agronomy from Iowa State University. In addition to managing Nesson Valley, Tjelde coordinates with research scientists in field research, field demonstrations, tours and dissemination of irrigated research results.
Kate Vogel
Vogel is a soil scientist and agronomist with North 40 Ag serving Montana, northern Wyoming and western North Dakota. She became interested in cover crops after she and her husband had trouble finding quality seeds for the cover crops they wanted to grow. From that, a business was born to provide custom cover crop mixes that suit the needs of individuals growers. Vogel has traveled the MonDak demonstrating the benefits fo cover crops. In 2016, she received a USDA grant to do 18 winter workshops across Montana to demonstrate the use and benefits of cover crops. She continues to see an increase in interest in cover crops.