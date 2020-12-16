2020 North Dakota Angus Association board of directors

Evan Farnsworth, McHenry, director, front row from left; Sydney Carabello, Wildrose, director; Hunter Duckwitz, Belfield, director; Joel Opp, Hebron, president; Travis Bruner and Ashley Bruner, both of Drake, secretaries-treasurers; and Ryan Ressler, Cooperstown, director. Back row from left are Bob Carlson, Regent, director; Rusty Ridl, Dickinson, director; Dusty Frey, Granville, director; Casey Maher, Morristown, vice president; Paul Topp, Grace City, director; Gregg Urlacher, Regent, director; Pete Bauman, Strasburg, director; and Stetson Ellingson, Saint Anthony director

 Photo by Rod Geppert, American Angus Association

Angus breeders from across the state gathered for the 2020 North Dakota Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet, held Nov. 14 in Bismarck.

The group selected its latest board of directors during the meeting.

