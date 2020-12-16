Angus breeders from across the state gathered for the 2020 North Dakota Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet, held Nov. 14 in Bismarck.
The group selected its latest board of directors during the meeting.
Angus breeders from across the state gathered for the 2020 North Dakota Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet, held Nov. 14 in Bismarck.
The group selected its latest board of directors during the meeting.
Copyright © 2001- • Williston Herald • 14 W 4th St. Williston, ND 58801 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.