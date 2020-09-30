The 2020 harvest is rapidly nearing the finish line with mainly soybean and sunflowers all that remains in the field.
“Soybean harvest started in earnest last week for most and many have made a lot of progress with the dry weather,” WREC cropping specialist and extension agent Dr. Clair Keene said.
Statewide, North Dakota soybeans are rated just 49 percent good to excellent and the harvest is at 27 percent, a little ahead of the five-year 19 percent average.
The yield for soybeans in the region, meanwhile, looks to be poor due to the dry conditions, and many growers are also experiencing some quality issues as well.
“Here on station, I’ve heard from some farmers that they’re seeing some shriveled seeds,” Keene said. “We have been so dry that those seeds just weren’t able to fill up like they should.”
Frost didn’t hurt most of the region’s beans, primarily because most of the beans were already drying down by Labor Day weekend due to the dryness.
“Those in the Ray area, where they got more rain, did see some frost damage,” Keene added. “And some folks fairly serious frost damage to their beans that weren’t mature yet. (Any) soybeans that were still green during that frost got hit.”
Yields for durum and spring wheat meanwhile, were lower on average for most of Divide, Williams and McKenzie counties.
“In pockets where they got rain — Ray-Tioga, up by Wildrose — there were some very good yields, but I think those were the exception,” Keene said. “I think the same is probably the case for pea and lentil, too. Lower than average to average yields where it’s dry, and average to a little above if they got rain.”
Durum wheat is 95 percent harvested in North Dakota, which is 77 percent ahead of last year, according to the USDA’s latest crop progress report, and it’s 90 percent harvested in Montana.
For other crops, winter wheat is 75 percent planted in North Dakota with emergence at 22 percent and 33 percent planted in Montana with 6 percent emerged.
North Dakota corn is rated 59 percent good to excellent with maturity at 58 percent ahead of the five-year 48 percent average. Harvest is at 4 percent, near the 3 percent average.
Montana corn is 78 percent good to excellent. Harvest for silage is 53 percent complete, while harvest for grain is at 10 percent.
Canola, meanwhile, is 92 percent harvested, ahead of 65 percent last year and the five-year 89 percent average in North Dakota. It is 95 percent harvested in Montana.
North Dakota sunflower is rated 51 percent good to excellent with bracts turned brown at 62 percent. That’s well ahead of both last year’s 31 percent and the five-year average 56 percent. Harvest is at 6 percent, ahead of the five-year 2 percent average.
Montana sugarbeets are rated 79 percent good to excellent and 92 percent good to excellent in North Dakota, and Montana safflower, is rated 52 percent good to excellent, with 50 percent harvested. Mustard is 95 percent harvested.
North Dakota flaxseed is 93 percent harvested, well ahead of 59 percent last year, and ahead of the five-year 86 percent average. Montana flaxseed is 83 percent harvested.
North Dakota potatoes are 68 percent good to excellent with 64 percent harvested which is ahead of the five-year 46 percent average.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are 74 percent harvested, ahead of the 67 percent average. In Montana, dry edible beans are 92 percent harvested.
Lentils are 83 percent harvested in North Dakota, ahead of 72 percent last year.
Pasture and range is 20 percent good to excellent in North Dakota, with stock water supplies rated 60 percent adequate to surplus. In Montana, pasture and range is rated 13 percent good, with no acres rated excellent.