Livestock feeding

In concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), livestock animals eat, drink and poop in mass quantities.

 NDSU photo

When gases from large livestock facilities overwhelm communities, the health impacts can be severe.

Children at schools near concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, are more likely to experience asthma. Exposure to ammonia and hydrogen sulfide — both emitted in large quantities by CAFOs — can lead to chronic respiratory issues, and in some cases, cause damage to the nervous system.



Tags

Load comments