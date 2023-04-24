farm equipment sprayer

The Farm Bill is updated by Congress every five years and is due to be updated in the fall.

Funding for a longstanding food-assistance program is at the center of the Farm Bill reauthorization debate. But there also are calls to make it easier for farmers in North Dakota and elsewhere to access climate-linked programs.

The Farm Bill is updated by Congress every five years, and like previous attempts, lawmakers are clashing over funding levels for SNAP benefits, a key component of the policy. The bill also covers conservation programs, which offer incentives for farmers to adopt practices that make their land more resilient.



