ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley

Portrait of Drew Wrigley, North Dakota Attorney General

 Poppy Mills

The man who killed one Fargo police officer and injured two others and a bystander before being shot and killed, likely had bigger attack in mind, said the state's attorney general, along with Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski at a press conference last Friday.

“This individual was a calculated, insidious, murderous individual dead set on hurting and killing as many people as possible,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski at a news conference Friday. “He had the intent, he had the commitment, he had the means.”



