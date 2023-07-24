The man who killed one Fargo police officer and injured two others and a bystander before being shot and killed, likely had bigger attack in mind, said the state's attorney general, along with Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski at a press conference last Friday.
“This individual was a calculated, insidious, murderous individual dead set on hurting and killing as many people as possible,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski at a news conference Friday. “He had the intent, he had the commitment, he had the means.”
Over the last five years, Mohomad Barakat searched the internet for ways to "kill fast," explosive ammo," incendiary rounds," as well as "mass shooting events," and the most chilling being "area events where there are crowds," Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Friday during a news conference.
That last search on July 13 brought up a news article about the downtown Fargo Street Fair.
The downtown fair was on day two and a fender bender seemed to divert Barakat from what could have been his intended target, just three miles away.
The attorney general also stated Barakat searched for information on the Red River Valley Fair which could have also been an intended target, just six miles from the accident site.
Had Officer Zach Robinson not killed Barakat, authorities said they shudder to think how much worse the attack might have been. All evidence suggests that Barakat came upon the traffic crash by “happenstance” and that his ensuing ambush was a diversion from his much bigger intended target, Wrigley said. “The horrible winds of fate sometimes,” he said. “Those events fell into place and fell into his path.”
Wrigley stated Barakat's car was loaded with guns, a homemade grenade, 1,800 rounds of ammunition, three containers full of gasoline, two propane tanks - one filled with propone, the other with explosive materials concocted at home.
While officers and firefighters were busy with the accident, Barakat watched until he began firing, taking down the three officers.
Officer Robinson was the last officer standing and engaged in a two-minute shootout.
“What he was standing between was not just the horrible events that were unfolding there, but between the horrible events that Mohamad Barakat had envisioned, planned and intended and armed himself for — beyond fully — that day,” Wrigley said.
Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019, according to Wrigley, adding that he didn't appear to have any ties to the Muslim community in Fargo and that while he had some family in the U.S. they are not in the Fargo area and that investigators are still looking into his history before arriving in the United States.
Wrigley stated that Barakat had an "obvious motive to kill," after asked if there was any motive.
“I mean, driven by hate. Driven by wanting to kill. Not particularized to some group that we can discern at this moment, not particularized to one individual that we can see.” said Wrigley.
Officials have also found no ties to anti-police or religious groups with Wrigley stating, "At this point in the investigation, I find his Muslim faith no more notable than my Lutheran faith."
Barakat had been reported to the Guardian Threat Tracking System, a tool used by the FBI, opening assessments of the lowest level, when it receives unconfirmed information about behavior which is deemed suspicious.
That information is then catalogued and FBI agents can take basic investigative steps.