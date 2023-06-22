leopard

Clover the Roosevelt Park Zoo's 13-year old Amur Leopard enjoys some sun.

 Roosevelt Park Zoo

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot recently received a pair of critically endangered large cats.

The Amur Leopard is native to the Primorye region of Russia and as of 2007 only 19-26 wild leopards were estimated to survive in southeastern Russia and northeastern China.



