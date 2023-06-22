Extremely rare cats join Roosevelt Park Zoo By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clover the Roosevelt Park Zoo's 13-year old Amur Leopard enjoys some sun. Roosevelt Park Zoo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot recently received a pair of critically endangered large cats.The Amur Leopard is native to the Primorye region of Russia and as of 2007 only 19-26 wild leopards were estimated to survive in southeastern Russia and northeastern China.Camera-trapping surveys conducted between 2014 and 2015 revealed 92 individuals in a 3,242 square mile large transboundary area along the Russian-Chinese border.Only about 180 Amur Leopards are in captivity, so these cats are in extreme danger of becoming extinct.Roosevelt Park Zoo does have one other Amur Leopard who is about 13-years old and is named Clover who currently lives in the tiger habitat.The two new cats, Jordan and Anya, are just over a year old and are too young to breed but are hoping when they get older the pair will breed.The new leopards will soon be on exhibit during zoo hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Biology Computer Science Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 10 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Shots fired near 19th Street and E. Dakota Pkwy Fatal accident near Watford City Tattoo Expo back in Williston Tevin Freeman sentenced for felony murder conviction Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Thompson family welcomes baby girl Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Barrett family welcomes baby boy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT