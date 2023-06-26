Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike By Staff Report Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A lightning strike is the likely culprit to an explosion at oil facility east of Williston.The Williston Fire Department was dispatched at 6:28 p.m. to the area of Highway 1804 and 125th Avenue Northwest to assist the Epping Rural Fire District with an explosion at an oil facility.According to a release from the Williston Fire Department, it is believed a lighting strike caused the incident.Williston Fire Department is providing medical standby at the scene and Tender 3 is staging at the Epping Fire Station.The Williams County Sheriff's Office and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management are also responding.Highway 1804 is open to through traffic as crews are actively working at the scene. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Roads And Traffic Armed Forces Load comments Most Popular Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Fatal accident near Watford City Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV Tattoo Expo back in Williston Thompson family welcomes baby girl Commissioners choose to cut power to crypto building Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Haker and Goulette welcome girl Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Shots fired near 19th Street and E. Dakota Pkwy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT