When the COVID pandemic hit the nation it changed a lot. Restaurants, concerts, sporting events, even schools.
Teachers roles in schools have grown over the years and with COVID, they soon had to learn to adapt to teaching online. It caused a teacher shortage as they looked for new jobs outside of the career field and parents and students decided they could school online.
The 2019-2020 school year for Williston Basin School District #7 saw peak numbers at 5,506 students enrolled.
Pre K-5th grade saw 2,831 students, middle school (6-8) saw 1,299 students and high school (9-12) saw 1,376 students for a grand total of 5,506 students.
COVID happened and student numbers dipped for the first time in a decade. Williston Basin School District #7 saw an enrollment number of 5,049 students, a drop of 457.
Since the 2020-21 school year though, that number is projected to grow and, in a graph provided by the school district, expected to reach peak numbers by 2024-25 and grow beyond that 5,506 mark by 2025-26.
The increase of nearly 573 students is an 11.3 percent increase and sees increases in every grade range.
The Williston Basin School District #7 Long-Term Facilities Planning Report from May 3, 2022 outlines the schools plans to respond to declining enrollment.
The school district lists four bullet points:
- Believing that schools and neighborhoods are interdependent, the District will provide non-monetary support to the city and neighborhood associations to develop neighborhood revitalization initiatives.
- The Board will consider reasonable economic costs and balance educational needs with economic efficiency when dealing with facility use and capacity.
- The district administration may modify attendance areas as appropriate with final school board approval for modification(s).
- The district administration may pair buildings to form a combined attendance area. Each building serves as a campus for a range of grade levels from the integrated neighborhoods with final school board approval for the modification(s).
School District looking for teachers
As of Monday, the school district reported 55 certified staff openings with 17 having already started the hiring process, leaving 38 positions open. Certified staff must have a certificate that proves they have obtained the necessary credentials and knowledge for the position.
Classified staff openings (those that do not need certification or licensure to be qualified for the job) sits at 28 openings.
The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices board declared all content areas as critical shortage at their March 10, 2023 meeting for the 2023-24 school year.
In a presentation to the board, Ian Grande of the University of Mary looked at understanding the shortage in North Dakota.
Contributing to the shortage has been a significant drop in students enrolled in teacher preparation programs, which saw 719,000 students in 2008-09 to 444,224 by 2016-17.
In 2011, 300,000 graduated with teaching certificates but only 100,000 were hired to teach.
According to an article by USA Today, burnout is the major contributing cause to teacher shortages across the nation, but also stated there is no "national" teacher shortage.
"Many classrooms have all the educators they need and in some cases never had vacancies to begin with," states the article from USA Today. "Yet, shortages in many others persist. Staffing levels can very significantly by state, district, school, subject and grade level."
A survey from School Pulse Panel indicates nearly half (45%) of public schools have at least one vacant teaching position which was about the same rate as when the last survey was done in January.
From June to October, though, the average number of vacancies per school dropped from just over three to two.
From the U.S. Bureau of Labor, in 2021 the median pay of high school teachers across the nation averaged at $61,820 per year.
The same statistics show a projected growth of five percent from 2021 to 2031, which is about as fast as the average for all occupations.
About 77,900 openings for high school teachers are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.
For elementary school teachers, the 2021 median pay was slightly less at $61,350 per year.
The projected growth is estimated at four percent and just about 120,300 openings for kindergarten and elementary school teachers are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.
The Herald reached out to the superintendent of schools for Williston Basin School District #7 for comment on what the school district is doing to attract new staff but did not immediately reply.