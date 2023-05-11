WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.) joined Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in urging Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to continue construction of the border wall at the nation’s southern border.

The senators requested information on the status of the border wall construction projects, and the anticipated number of illegal immigrants expected to seek entry to the United States following the expiration of Title 42. The senators criticized the administration’s failure to secure the border despite receiving congressionally appropriated funds to continue construction on the wall.



