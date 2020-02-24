Voters in Williams County Public School District No. 8 have the chance to weigh in on two issues Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The district is holding a referendum on a $28 million bond proposal that would build a 600-student elementary school. Also on the ballot are five candidates running for two school board seats.
In October, residents filed a recall petition putting board President Penny Soiseth and board Vice President Curtis Sullivan on the ballot. Running against them are Chris Jundt, Sarah Williams and Selena Gustaveson. The top two vote getters will win seats on the five-member school board.
The election runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the District 8 office, located at 111 Seventh Ave. W, and the Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, located at 218 58th St. W.