The Williams County Commissioners are proposing amendments to the Williams County Home Rule charter. The charter has not been updated since it was originally voted into place in 2006. Changes to the Charter require a simple majority from voters during the June Primary Election.
A Home Rule Charter is a document that allows County government to exercise flexibility in governance and operations, including the collection of sales tax and implementation of ordinances. As of July 1, 2015, according the North Dakota Association of Counties, there are 10 Home Rule Charter counties in North Dakota.
Proposed updates to the Williams County Home Rule Charter include:
- Aligning language with legislative changes that have occurred since 2006, such as residency requirements for candidates for elected office, taxes that a County Commission can levy, and budget publication requirements
- Changing the positions of Auditor and Treasurer/Recorder from elected to appointed
- Clarification of language related to the employment status of employees and Department Heads
The amended charter will be published in its entirety in the Williston Herald, the official county newspaper, on March 22, 2020. It is also available for review on the Williams County website.
The June Primary election will take place on June 9, 2020. Information about polling locations and times will be available on the Williams County website (williamsnd.com) closer to the election date.