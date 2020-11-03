More than 14,000 voters cast ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election, according to unofficial totals.
There were 8,498 absentee ballots cast, 4,554 cast in Williston and 1,351 in Tioga for 14,403 voters. In 2016, there were 12,969 voters. All voters in line in Williams County have cast their ballot, and balancing and verifying is underway at both polling locations — the Williston ARC and the Tioga Community Center. Absentee ballots are being processed, as well.
We have two charts this evening and both will be updated as we get in results.
One chart shows vote totals in Williams County
One chart shows the statewide vote totals