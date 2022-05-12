Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Students from the area were named to the spring semester Dean's list at the University of Jamestown. To gain their place on the list, students must maintain a semester GPA of 3.50 or better. 

Students listed included: 

Chase Glueckert, Williston, ND

Reed Hanson, Williston, ND

Jalyn Helstad, Williston, ND

Kole Mack, Williston, ND

Haley Comstock, Watford City, ND

Congratulations! 



Tags

Load comments