BISMARCK — Embattled State Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, said Wednesday, Oct. 23, he will not resign his position as interim president pro tempore after he received backlash from the public and his own party for calling U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a terrorist and posting a mislabeled photo of her on his Facebook page.
Larsen apologized in an op-ed for "spreading fake news" and said he will more carefully vet material he posts to social media, but he would not apologize to Omar, who he believes "is grossly sympathetic to the cause of certain religious extremists."
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said Tuesday that Larsen should issue a public apology and resign his leadership position. Wardner said Wednesday that Larsen's apology was insufficient and maintained that Larsen should step down from his elevated position.
"I appreciate that he's admitted to (spreading false information), but he still needs to apologize to the individual," Wardner said.
Wardner did not rule out the possibility of further disciplinary action against Larsen and said the Senate could vote to completely expel him, although he noted that situations "just as bad or worse" have not led to expulsion. Wardner also mentioned that he wasn't sure why news of Larsen's posts had "blown up so much."
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor had nothing to add to Tuesday's statement.
Neither Burgum nor Wardner responded immediately to a request for comment.
The photo posted by Larsen on Sunday night featured a Somali woman holding a gun and a false caption that stated the woman was Omar at an Al Qaida training camp. The photo was taken by the Associated Press in 1978, four years before Omar was born. The post was removed Tuesday morning.
Larsen was heavily criticized by state Democrats and Facebook commenters who called the senator racist. Larsen said the accusations are "absurd," and that as an enrolled member of Kluane First Nation, he knows firsthand about the historic injustices faced by American minority communities.
Wardner also said the post was not racist but rather the product of a heavy contrast in political philosophy.
Omar responded Monday night on Twitter after Larsen's erroneous post made national headlines.
"This is pure propaganda designed to stir up hate and violence coming from a GOP state rep," she tweeted. "Facebook's unwillingness to crack down on hate speech and misinformation is not just threatening my life, but our democracy."