The number of signatures needed to place a measure on the ballot in North Dakota has increased with the release of the 2020 U.S. Census figures.
The official 2020 census population for North Dakota is 779,094.
The state constitution lays out the percentages needed for statutory initiatives and constitutional amendments. Secretary of State Al Jaeger released the figures the state will require for each.
Constitutional amendments must get signatures from 4% of the population. The new number is 31,164, up 4,260 from the 2010 requirements.
Statutory initiatives need signatures from 2% of the population, or 15,582 people. That is up 2,130 from the 2010 numbers.
There are currently two petitions gathering signatures for to appear on the ballot for the next statewide election. One is a constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational cannabis use. The other would increase the percentage of the vote needed for a constitutional amendment to pass and limit the number of issues that could be addressed in an amendment.