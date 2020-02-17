U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong announced his campaign for re-election on Monday, Feb. 17.
Armstrong won his first term in November 2018, taking the seat left open when Sen. Kevin Cramer announced his U.S. Senate campaign.
Armstrong was one of President Donald J. Trump's strongest supporters during the impeachment process.
“I was proud to stand with President Trump and fight back against unfounded accusations against him and his team,” Armstrong said in a news release announcing his re-election campaign. “The past year spent on impeaching a duly elected President wasted time that could have been spent on tackling our national debt, closing the loopholes on illegal immigration, and lowering taxes for the American people.”
In his announcement, Armstrong touted the work he did to help pass the recently signed USMCA agreement and his efforts to support North Dakota agriculture producers. He also highlighted that he worked with Sens. John Hoeven and Cramer to support Governor Doug Burgum’s to request for a disaster declaration for North Dakota. He also helped pass the Family Farmer Relief Act, which provides family farmers with help working through financial hardships and gives our ag producers the opportunity to succeed.
Zach Raknerud has announced his intention to run for the Democratic-NPL nomination for the U.S. House.