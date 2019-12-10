BISMARCK — North Dakota's longest-serving state treasurer won't seek another term in 2020.
Treasurer Kelly Schmidt told the Bismarck Tribune on Wednesday, Dec. 10, that she doesn't intend to run for a fifth four-year term.
"This is not something I have taken lightly," the Republican said. "I have thought about it. I have prayed about it. I have visited with my family about it. And it's just time for a new chapter. I think we all get to that point that it's time to turn the page, and I feel that it's my time."
Schmidt, 57, said she doesn't plan to retire. She plans to "look and see what other opportunities are available to me," but she has ruled out a run for future elected office.
"I don't see it in my future," she said.
Schmidt reached her decision over Thanksgiving with family.
"It's been a process I've been considering for a quite a while," she said.
She was first elected in 2004, taking office in January 2005. She succeeded Democrat Kathi Gilmore, who served 12 years.
North Dakota's treasurer is custodian of the state's funds and sits on several state boards.
"It's been a privilege and a great honor to serve the people of North Dakota," Schmidt said.
She lives in Mandan with her husband, Chuck. They have four sons and five grandsons.
Her term ends Dec. 31, 2020.