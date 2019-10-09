BISMARCK — North Dakota state Auditor Josh Gallion says he will seek a second four-year term in 2020.
Gallion, a Republican, will officially launch his re-election bid Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Republican Party headquarters both in Bismarck and Fargo.
The Air Force veteran broke onto the political scene in 2016 and has occasionally clashed with fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the governor’s office.
Lawmakers passed a measure in April that restricts the state auditor from launching certain audits without the approval of the Legislature. After Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a decision in June stating it was likely unconstitutional.
The state auditor is responsible for scrutinizing the finances of state agencies and the public university system. North Dakota is one of 24 states where voters elect the state auditor.