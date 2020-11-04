Voters gave a thumbs up to a pair of ballot initiatives that together will legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana in Montana, which already allows use of marijuana for medical purposes.
Measure I-190 sets out a regulatory framework for a system similar to that in use by Montana Department of Health to legalize and tax non-medical marijuana sales. Measure CI-118, meanwhile, amends the state’s constitution allowing Montana to set the legal age for purchasing marijuana at 21 instead of 18.
Both measures need to pass for recreational use of marijuana to become legal in the state, and both were well on their way to apparent approval with 76 percent of the votes reported out by the Montana Secretary of State.
Initiative 190 had 57 percent yes votes to 43 percent no, and Initiative C1-118 had 58 percent yes to 42 percent no.
If approved, the measures include a 20 percent tax on recreational marijuana sales, with revenues to be split between public upkeep of lands, drug treatment programs, and enforcement of the program.
Other measures included:
Legislative Referendum 130, which bans local governments like cities and counties from implementing laws regulating firearms, including restrictions on concealed weapons and sale of firearms to felons, mentally ill, undocumented immigrants and children. The outcome of this measure appears to remain a toss-up. Montana Secretary of State reports 51 percent yes to 49 percent no votes, with 76 percent of the votes counted.
Constitutional Measure 46 and 47 adjusted the language of Montana’s Constitution to reflect a 2005 court decision related to requirements for signatures to qualify citizen issues and constitutional amendments on the ballot. They were both well on their way to approval with 77 percent yes to 23 percent no for C-46 and 75 percent yes to 25 percent no for C-47.