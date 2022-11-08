Election Day at the Williston ARC

The line outside the polling location at the Williston ARC Tuesday morning

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Williston resident Shirley McCray voted in this year’s midterm elections to make her voice heard about the future of the economy.

McCray stood proudly in line with dozens of other residents shortly after polls opened at the Williston ARC on a brisk Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

314902119_584596640132979_7646082512582818347_n.jpeg

Williston Mayor Howard Klug and his wife Melanie in line to vote on Tuesday 


