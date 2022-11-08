Williston resident Shirley McCray voted in this year’s midterm elections to make her voice heard about the future of the economy.
McCray stood proudly in line with dozens of other residents shortly after polls opened at the Williston ARC on a brisk Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
“There is only one true way to vote if you want to see a change,” she said.
The November mid-term election will have huge national impact as voters decide the balance of Congress. In North Dakota, residents are weighing two major statewide measures. Constitutional Measure 1 would create new term limits for state legislators and the governor. Statutory Measure 2 would legalize marijuana consumption, and some possession and cultivation, for residents over 21.
Also on the ballot is the U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent John Hoeven is facing challengers Katrina Christiansen, the Democratic candidate, and Rick Becker, who’s running as an Independent after losing the Republican endorsement this spring.
Williston Mayor Howard Klug estimated the wait time on Tuesday was about an hour — and the line was a sign of the importance of this election, he said.
“Everyone I talked to in the line said ‘it’s my civic duty,’” Klug said in an interview with the Williston Herald.
That was also Williston resident Pete Isom’s motivation.
“[You] have to vote. You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” he said.
Klug also said that casting a vote is also a recognition of all the work behind a ballot measure appearing on the ballot.
“They work hard to get those measures on the ballot with thousands of signatures,” he said.
“It’s important because it is a way to communicate how you feel. If you don’t participate in the process then you don’t have a right to complain about the process,” District #2 County Commissioner Steve Kemp said.
Taylor Quilling said, “I think it is a fantastic thing in our country that we get to do and share our opinions and our beliefs. Support people who share those same beliefs and opinions.”
Officials plan to close the polls at 7 p.m. Tuesday and immediately begin tallying the ballots submitted by Williams County’s 24,295 registered voters. The first round of results are expected to be released online Tuesday evening, and the final totals will be certified by the state within the next three weeks.