Partial results showed two incumbent school board members trailing in a recall election, but votes were still being counted late Tuesday evening.
Voters in Williams County Public School District No. 8 were asked to decide on a $28 million bond and the fate of two incumbent school board members who were recalled. As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, votes were still being counted, according to district Business Manager Sherri Heser.
Unofficial results from one polling place — the Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative Building — were available. There were more than 300 votes cast Tuesday there.
Unofficial results from that location gave Jundt the vote lead with 184, and Williams was second with 172. Sullivan had 121, Soiseth had 115, Gustaveson had 45 and there was one write-in.
In the bond vote, 179 voted yes and 151 voted no, or 53.9 percent yes and 46.1 percent no.
There were 485 votes cast at the district office, Heser said, and vote counting was likely to last for two hours or more.
The election was originally called so voters could weigh in on the bond proposal. The $28 million proposal was to build a new 600-student elementary school.
In October, however, residents filed petitions to recall school board President Penny Soiseth and Vice President Curtis Sullivan. Three challengers — Salena Gustaveson, Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams — filed to run against them.
Much of the disagreement between candidates centered around the future of District 8 students who attend Williston High School. In September, Williston Public School District No. 1 asked District 8 to contribute to an addition to the overcrowded high school.
After weeks of discussion, the District 1 board voted to no longer accept out-of-district students as long as WHS was over capacity. On Oct. 14, the District 8 board voted to start offering high school.
Williams in particular was a critic of the decision. She has a son who attends WHS and she argued it would be better for those students to stay where they are through graduation.
In November, both boards considered a compromise where District 8 would contribute $3 million over two years to the addition. That, along with money from Williams County, would have allowed District 8 students currently enrolled at WHS to remain their through graduation.
The deal has stalled, with District 1 asking for tuition for the students who would attend from District 8, something the District 8 board rejected. District 8 also sent a message that it would prorate its contribution based on how many students stayed at WHS.
Jundt and Williams said throughout the campaign that if they won, they would work with District 1 to keep District 8 students there. Soiseth and Sullivan, on the other hand, argue that a new high school for District 8 students is a better solution.
The bond proposal is the second the district has put forward in a year. In May, voters rejected an $89 million bond that would have built two elementary schools and a high school.
District officials have been arguing for the need for more schools since bond proposals that were voted down in 2015. The main reason is growth. During the 2014-15 school year, there were 348 students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade.
For the 2019-20 school year, enrollment climbed to 801 in the same grade levels.