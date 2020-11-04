In an election where more than 14,000 ballots were cast in Williams County alone, the incumbent won one of the few contested local races.
David Montgomery won re-election to the District 4 commission seat with an unofficial vote total of 1,305 to opponent Bob Eynon's 543, or 69.53% to 28.93% Commissioner Steve Kemp, who ran unopposed, took an unofficial total of 1,871 votes or 98.47%.
In addition to the commission races, voters also were asked about two changes to the county charter: changing the auditor and treasurer/recorder from elected to appointed positions and making changes to the charter's language to bring it in line with new state laws.
Residents rejected both proposals. The change to the auditor and treasurer positions got 4,002 yes votes, or 33.72% of the vote, to 7,865 no votes, or 66.28%. The update to the charter's language got 4,261 yes votes, or 40.65%, and 6,748 no votes or 59.35%.
In the June Primary Election, voters rejected a similar proposal.
In the race for Williams County Soil Conservation District supervisor, Blake Wheeler got 5,251 votes, or 51.80% and Ryan Davidson got 4,781 votes, or 47.16%.
Other local races, including for the District 2 State Senator and State Representative spots, were uncontested.
Tuesday was marked by long lines at polling places, even as a record number of absentee ballots were submitted.
There were 8,498 absentee ballots returned in advance of the election Tuesday.
“This is an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots to deal with,” Helen Askim, director HR, Communications and GIS, told the Williston Herald.
In all, there were 14,369 votes counted as of Wednesday, Nov. 4. Absentee ballots that were postmarked before Nov. 3 will be counted if they arrive before the results are certified and made official.