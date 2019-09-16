FARGO — An international youth movement that aims to spread awareness of climate issues may be joined by at least some students in the Fargo-Moorhead area when a planned global walkout occurs Friday, Sept. 20.
In one case, a small number of students at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo are planning to take part in the walkout and school administrators are working on a plan on how that might be accommodated, said AnnMarie Campbell, a spokesperson for the school district.
Campbell said a similar process will take place at other schools if students inform school administrators they would like to participate in the walkout.
Heather Leas, a spokesperson for West Fargo Public Schools, said officials there are not aware of any students planning to take part in the walkout.
She said the district neither encourages nor prohibits participation, adding, "If we do have students that wish to participate, that would be allowed."
For any students who take part, Leas said the following guidelines would apply:
Students would be allowed to protest in the commons or outside in a safe area.
Students participating will be monitored by administration and/or the school resource officer.
Students would not be marked absent or punished for skipping class.
Brenda Richman, a spokesperson for Moorhead Area Public Schools, said the district wasn't aware of any students planning to take part in the walkout, though officials were working on how they would address any requests by students wanting to participate.
A coalition of area groups has called for local participation in the Sept. 20 walkout, which is intended to draw attention to a UN emergency climate summit that will be held in New York three days later.
Fargo organizers are aiming to have people gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Fargo City Hall.
Groups organizing the local event include the Red River Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement North Dakota and MN Youth Climate Strike.
The Sept. 20 Global Climate Strike has more than 2,500 events planned worldwide, including one in every state in the U.S.
The demonstration will be one of many similar "strikes" that have taken part around the globe since August 2018, when Greta Thunberg, a teen from Sweden, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks to protest what she felt was a lack of action on climate change.
Kara Gloe, a member of the Moorhead School Board, recently penned a letter to the editor in which she applauded efforts by young people to inspire change where they see it is needed.
Gloe said the letter represented her own views, and not necessarily the views of the school board or other school board members.
"Climate change is a complex issue that affects us all. We can’t overcome its challenges with half-measures," Gloe wrote, adding that addressing climate change will take a massive effort at every level of government, from school boards to the White House.
"Power concedes nothing without a demand. By striking all over the world on Sept. 20, young people are speaking out. We should listen," Gloe said.
For more information on the movement Thunberg started visit www.fridaysforfuture.org.