Salena Gustaveson
How long have you lived in District 8? I’ve been in North Dakota eight years, I chose District 8 four years ago.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I’m currently with District 8 PTO as well as WCSD#8 Yes Committee. I enjoy serving my community in many ways and like to participate in other volunteer and fundraising events such as American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walks and anything my children can participate in as well.
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8 currently? Do you have any that attend school in other districts? I have one child at Garden Valley, my oldest attends school out of State.
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them?
Facilities. Most of our elementary kids are in modular buildings, with core spaces that cannot meet the capacity of our growing District. We need to plan for future growth and collaborate with our entire community to make sure that we are offering our kids the best education while meeting space needs.
Teacher Recruiting/Retention. It’s no secret there is a shortage of teachers in North Dakota and across the country; we need to be creative in recruiting and make sure we’re offering things that set us apart from other districts. We don’t talk about retention very often and we should. According to wearetheteachers.com, the reasons most cited for teachers to leave the profession entirely are building conditions, large class sizes, and lack of a support system. We need to make sure our teachers have adequate resources to meet the needs of our students and effectively bring them success. We need to help our people grow as well; maybe we have Paras or Subs that would like to further their education and become teachers for example. As a district we need to help them reach those goals as it builds loyalty and cohesiveness in our schools.
Communication/ Engagement. Last, but certainly not least. Communication has proven very hard in our district, and people who have not stayed current on information are not to blame. It would be ideal if everyone could make every meeting, but it’s just not feasible in most cases. When someone is finally able to make it to a meeting, we need to welcome them the same as we welcome students and parents into our schools, not chastise them for not having all the information already. Whenever a school board makes a decision that will impact the day to day of our students and staff, we need to make sure we are engaging our public and make sure everyone knows the reasons behind it. Every time we fail to do this, more people become disengaged and appear apathetic to our schools. We need input, we need votes, we need YOUR voices. This perception that many have their voice doesn’t matter is detrimental to our schools and we need to end that! We need to work through the controversial topics, and to do it, we need YOUR voice!
What makes you different than the other candidates? First and foremost, I do not hold any personal agenda. I’m running solely because I am passionate about education, for my children, as well as my neighbors! I am an advocate of District 8 and truly want what’s best for Our students. I remain open to criticism and don’t turn away from topics that can be uncomfortable. Passions run high where our children are concerned. Even if we disagree on an issue we need to remain open to other viewpoints. True collaboration and transparency will increase our ability to help our children be successful in school and thrive in life!
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not? Dissolving will most likely result in less funds to educate all of our children; I cannot support any move that would result in less resources and be detrimental to Our kids’ overall experience in school.
Reorganization should only be considered when it is mutually beneficial to all involved. The most common conversation about reorganization is between Districts 1 and 8. The majority of properties that are contiguous include high densities of students. Reorganization in these areas risks forcing students into already over crowded schools without a great enough financial impact to remedy the problem. I remain open minded about the topic, but again, will not support any decision that equals less resources for our students.
Property transfer is something we haven’t discussed much. We need to look at for the children who are currently being served by other districts in the County. If a student is 50 miles from one of our schools for example, but only 30 miles from another, it’s hard to say they are better served remaining in our district. We need to look at this and see if we can transfer those properties while still maintaining our financial health and ensuring the kids attending our schools are taken care of.
Chris Jundt
How long have you lived in District 8? I was born and raised in Williston. I have lived in both District 8 and District 1 over the course of my 34 years in Williston.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I currently sit on the Board of Directors for North Star Caviar. I am also involved with the Williston Power Play Project. I have previously served as the President of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Dakota Business Lending, Chairman of the 4th of July Blast Committee, Member of the Korner Lions, and Director of the Basin United Way.
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8 currently? Do you have any that attend school in other districts? I do not currently have any kids enrolled in the school districts.
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them?
The three biggest issues facing District 8 are a lack of accountable and transparent governance, a lack of collaboration, and a lack of financial expertise.
Board members need to be held accountable for their actions and they need to lead in a transparent manner. Current board members that were recalled have not lead in a transparent manner and have chose not to listen to constituents at critical moments. I would make sure public comment is allowed at board meetings and make sure that our board is listening to the constituents.
Collaboration has been lacking in District 8 for a number of years. There have been multiple meetings organized with the area school districts and District 8 is consistently the only school district that does not participate in these meetings. I look forward to working with all of the area schools in a collaborative manner to benefit all of the students in Williams County.
There is no one in this election that brings the level of financial expertise that I would to this board. The board is managing a budget in excess of 10 million dollars a year and also looking at construction projects around 28 million dollars. The board must have a good understanding and oversight of a budget that size and a construction project that size.
What makes you different than the other candidates? Sarah and I clearly differ from the other three candidates in our positions. We believe that District 8 should be looking at consolidating with District 1 and operating as one district. The other three candidates clearly support District 8 moving forward as a K-12 District and staying separate.
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not? Yes, I support District 8 reorganizing or dissolving. I believe that is in the best interest of the students.
I believe that District 1 and District 8 operating as one entity would provide the students, parents, and taxpayers with many benefits. Some of the benefits that I see are as follows:
More logical boundary lines
More likely to pass bonds to build schools in a consolidated district
Lower student to teacher ratios
Improved test scores
More efficient bussing services
Proven high school versus many unknowns with a District 8 high school
$80,000 in scholarship opportunities for WHS graduates from the Coyote Foundation
Penny Soiseth
How long have you lived in District 8? 12 years
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. Current Judson Township Clerk, former Williston Chamber Board member, former WSC Teton Booster board member, assisted with fundraising and building of Community Built Playground, volunteered to assist with basketball practice at D8 and organized color run for St Joes.
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8 currently? Do you have any that attend school in other districts? I have 1 child currently attending D8 and 1 child that is at St. Joe’s and will be attending D8 next year.
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them?
1. 9-12 Education — A problem was presented to us as to where our 9-12 students would receive their education and we found a solution by moving the school district from a K-8 district to a K-12 district. The ultimate goal is for students to have the ability to receive a good quality education, with electives and extracurricular activities available. I have been part of a team that has been busy creating a 9-12 task force, working with administrators on schedules, authorization from the board to hire teachers, contacting DPI, Distance Education as well as other agencies that work with schools to offer courses to complement the classes being offered at the school.
2. Buildings — Currently we have 1 building that does not consist of modular classrooms attached to it. We as a board and the Superintendent are working on updating the Master and Strategic plans to develop a road map and timeline to eliminate the need for modular classrooms. Both of these plans are living breathing documents that change as the districts needs change. But the first step is with the upcoming bond to build a new 600 student elementary school.
3. District Borders — There is a need to look at the district borders and figure out a plan that works for both the property owners as well as the district and could also be included as part of the Master plan. I see this plan being created with District 8 and the property owners directly and including input from other school districts being affected as well. I have spoken to the Superintendent about setting up meetings to begin the communication and planning process.
What makes you different than the other candidates? I am a current Williams County School Board Member with 1 child attending the district and the other will be joining the District again this Fall. I am a lifelong resident of NW North Dakota. I graduated from UND-W (WSC) and Minot State University with a teaching degree. I am currently a local business owner and my husband and I raise cattle.
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not? No I do not support reorganizing or dissolving District 8. We were previously considered a feeder school to neighboring districts for HS students. This fall we were presented with a problem of overcrowding at a neighboring school and the inability for students to continue their education there. In January of 2015 a motion was made to become a K-12 district. Since that time there has been 2 bond attempts to build a HS that failed so minimal planning had begun. Since this fall when it was once again voted on to offer grades 9-12 great strides have taken place in preparing for that transition. The board has approved to hire teachers and we have been busy creating curriculum for grades 9-12 as well as enhancing our K-8 programs. The 9-12 task force was formed to provide input from teachers, administration, students, constituents and parents in the transition to offer high school. Upon completion of several meetings and planning sessions recommendations will be presented to the board.
District 8 has and is currently providing a wonderful opportunity for the students of the district as well as 100 students in neighboring districts that are choosing to attend D8. We are currently offering education to approximately 747 students. I am excited for all the things coming into our district.
Curtis Sullivan
How long have you lived in District 8?: 12 years
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. Lutheran Church projects FRA
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8 currently? Do you have any that attend school in other districts? No and yes
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them?
1. Student increase in numbers.
2. school taxes
3. Facilities.
With the decision of the whole board- bond for buildings that are excellent for educating students and not for being fancy. While doing our best to keep our constituents who fund these in mind.
What makes you different than the other candidates? I do not want the district closed. Giving students and parents a choice as to where their students go to school.
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not? No, I do not believe it is in the best interest of all our students.
Sarah Williams
How long have you lived in District 8? I resided in District 1 for our first 4 years in Williston while my son attended St. Joe’s and the Williston Middle School. We then built a house in Windsong Estates and have loved living in D8 for the past 2 years. The community of Williston has been so welcoming to our family and we are so happy to call it our home.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I have been a parent volunteer at St. Joseph’s Elementary School, Williston Middle School, and am now finding my new path as a parent of a high schooler. I have always enjoyed volunteering in any school my son has attended and love helping out teachers, staff, and especially the students.
I have also co-hosted the Alex Thatcher Memorial Softball Tournament that has been held in Williston for the last 3 years. This tournament is held in memory of a young and beautiful soul that was lost too soon. The community has not only helped it continue on every year but because of their amazing support it has grown year after year. I have learned that in Williston if you give your time and effort to this community, they will give you their support ten fold right back.
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8 currently? Do you have any that attend school in other districts? I have a son that is currently attending the High School in D1.
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them? The three biggest issues facing District 8 is a lack of accountable and transparent governance, a lack of collaboration, and a lack of willingness to listen to any information or facts that are against the plan of becoming a K-12 district.
When a school board makes a major decision that can have an impact on the future of the parents and the students in their district then that needs to made with those students and parents input and collaboration before the final decision is made. The current board did not allow that when they voted 3-2 against public comment on their October 14, 2019 board meeting. This was also the same meeting that the board voted to go K-12. They had a room full of parents and constituents that had questions and concerns regarding this change and they chose not to allow them to speak. I would allow public comment and input by constituents and would be listening to listen and not just listening to respond. There is a lack of communication and a disconnect between the board and the constituents of D8 that I feel like my background and mentality can help fix if elected to the board.
I understand that the end result will not please everyone but I feel like everyone can walk away feeling heard, seen, and respected during the process. This can be done with the board sharing the facts and information that they used to reach the final decision with their constituents.
I would like to bring a more collaborative mentality to the board that I feel like has been lacking. Collaboration would allow us to start working with the area schools to find the best solution for all the students of Williams County. This has not been an option with the current board or previous ones.
What makes you different than the other candidates? Before moving to Williston I had worked at Verizon Wireless for 11 years and from that experience was able to acquire and retain many skills that I still use today.
I am transparent in how I made my final decision and how I got there.
I am accountable and have a self awareness that my idea or way of thinking is not always the best way. I am open to new ideas and ways to achieve the same results.
I am a forward thinker and am willing to look at ways to better any situation or process if the change is in the best interest of those that will be affected.
I am decisive in whatever decision I make or commit to because I have done my research and checked the facts to back up that decision and am willing to explain and show that.
I value people that think differently than me on any issue because you can learn so much by being open minded and willing to listen to a different point of view and learn from it.
I am aware that you have to be willing to listen to whoever it is that you serve. Whether it be your employee or your constituents. They will be the people voting in your bonds or buying into whatever you are presenting to them.
My past experiences in customer service and management is something that I feel like would be a great asset to the District 8 board.
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not? Yes, I support District 8 reorganizing or dissolving. I feel like these options are not only what is best for the students of D8 but also for the students of Williams county.
Some of the reasons that I support the idea of District 8 and District 1 working together and becoming one district are:
• Creating more logical boundary lines that are conducive to where the current D8 students reside and go to school.
• Getting to a place where we are more likely to pass bonds in our school districts
• Lowering the student to teacher ratio
• Improving test scores
• Creating more efficient bussing services for our students and parents
• Finding a way that allows the current students to graduate out at Williston High School where they have started their education.
This would also allow the students to still have access to the Coyote Foundation and to apply for scholarships as graduates of Williston High School.