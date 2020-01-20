Sen. David Rust, R-Tioga, Rep. Bert Anderson, R-Crosby, and Rep. Don Longmuir, R-Stanley, have announced their reelection bids for the North Dakota Legislature.
The trio represent District 2, consisting of Burke County, Divide County, northwest Mountrail County including the city of Stanley, and Williams County excluding most of Williston.
Rust was initially elected to the House in 2008, serving on the Education and Agriculture Committees. He was appointed to the Senate in 2014 upon the resignation of John Andrist due to health reasons. He was elected in 2016 and is currently the chairman of the Transportation Committee and a member of the Education Committee.
Anderson was appointed to the House in 2014 to replace Rust. He was elected in 2016 and appointed to the Human Services and Agriculture committees. He currently is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.
Longmuir was elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2016. He serves on the Education and Political Subdivisions committees, was recently appointed to the Higher Education Interim Committee, and is a graduate of the Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development.
Rust, Anderson, and Longmuir have a strong record on funding for education, returning more oil and gas dollars to counties, townships, cities, and schools, supporting our Second Amendment, protecting the life of the unborn, and spending hard-earned tax dollars wisely.
The trio will seek their local Republican Party’s endorsement at the District 2 Convention to be held at Neset Consulting in Tioga on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
The primary election is scheduled for June 9 and the general election for Nov. 3. For more information about the election, visit https://vip.sos.nd.gov.