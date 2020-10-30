The only contested county-level race in Williams County is a rematch between two men who ran for the same seat in 2004.
David Montgomery, the incumbent, is facing Bob Eynon for the Williams County Commission District 4 seat. Montgomery has held the seat since 2004. That year, the two ran against each other.
Eynon, said he didn’t run because he had an issue with the current commission, but because he thinks it’s important that voters have a choice on the ballot.
“It’s good to get a different perspective,” he said.
Eynon recalled when Ray Atol was the District 4 commissioner and he mentioned there wasn’t anyone running against Atol.
“I would like to have competition,” Eynon remembered Atol saying. “It’s good for people to have choice.”
Before he filed his papers, Eynon called Montgomery to let him know his plans. He said he joked that he still had signs from the 2004 race.
“I either had to throw them away or run again,” Eynon said.
Really, though, his hope is that more people will run for commission seats in the future.
“I think we need to get more interest in people getting their names out there,” he said.
Montgomery said he is proud of what the commission has done since he’s been a member. He pointed to the construction projects that have happened over the last 15 years, including the new County Administration Building, a new Highway Department building, and others, totalling more than $100 million.
Even with all that construction, the county is debt free, Montgomery said, something he’s pleased about. Construction to deal with growth and the need for constant road work requires time and money to deal with.
Last year alone, for example, the county spent $30 million on roadwork.
One issue he still wants to see addressed is behavioral health. With the nearest in-patient behavioral health facilities hours away, it’s difficult and expensive for people to get treatment.
“We spent a tremendous amount of money on transportation costs,” Montgomery said, pointing out the families of those affected do, as well. “I want to continue to pursue a behavioral health facility in northwest North Dakota.”
Other accomplishments Montgomery is proud of include being on the board of directors for the North Dakota County Commissioners Association and a recent appointment to the Western District Energy Association executive board.
“It’s a huge asset for Williams County to be represented on there,” he said.