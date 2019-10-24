BISMARCK — North Dakota Senate Democrats on Thursday, Oct. 24, joined the call for state Sen. Oley Larsen to resign his leadership position in the wake of controversial Facebook posts targeting a Muslim congresswoman.
"Your words and actions have negatively and unnecessarily drawn attention to you, our chamber, and this state," members of the Senate Democratic-NPL Caucus said, in part, in a letter to Larsen, R-Minot.
Larsen on Sunday posted a long-debunked Associated Press photo purporting to show U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., at an al-Qaida training camp. He also referred to her as a "terrorist" in another post. He apologized Wednesday in another post for "spreading fake news" but made it clear he wasn't apologizing to Omar herself.
Larsen's posts drew rebukes from Omar and the Muslim Advocates civil rights organization. State Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, called on Larsen to apologize and resign as interim president pro tempore, a position under which Larsen would preside over the Senate during a special session in the lieutenant governor's absence.
Larsen, who has not spoken publicly about the controversy or responded to requests for comment, sent an email to fellow senators on Wednesday to "gauge each of your stance" on his leadership position.
"I personally do not feel that this action warrants resignation of my Pro Tempore status," he wrote. "I ask each of you to provide me your opinion on this issue to assist me in deciding my next action."
The Senate in April voted to name Larsen as interim president pro tempore.
"I feel that being unanimously voted into this position by both parties it should be clear that my request for removal is based on me posting a Meme, finding it to be inaccurate and then removing will warrant removal," Larsen wrote in his email. "This will give me something to contemplate."
Democratic-NPL leaders in their response to Larsen said his actions "were unbecoming of both positions to which you were elected."
"We believe that collectively and individually, we play a role in holding one another accountable to the standards we have set for the Senate," their letter said. "As such, we support Majority Leader Wardner's call for you to resign your position as President Pro Tempore of the North Dakota Senate."