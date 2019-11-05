The North Dakota County Auditors Association has launched a contest for fourth graders to design a new “I Voted” sticker for use in the 2020 election and into the future.
Auditors will be reaching out to schools across the state in an effort to engage fourth grade classrooms and encourage student participation. The student can create a color design using the form distributed to schools or found directly here: ndaco.org/sticker-contest. The design must include the words: “I Voted” and the design must fit in the oval on the form.
Fourth graders across the state have a North Dakota Studies unit, which includes the right and responsibility of citizens over the age of 18 to vote in elections. This contest provides a perfect opportunity for county auditors and teachers to work together to get kids interested in voting and educated on the election process.
Entries can be provided to the county auditor or emailed directly to: contest@ndaco.org by Dec. 20. Auditors will select one submission from their county to forward onto the statewide competition. The winning design will be announced in April 2020 during County Government month. The “I Voted Sticker” will be used starting in the June 2020 election.