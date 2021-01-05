All three members of North Dakota’s Congressional delegation have said they won’t participate in an effort to object to the certification of the results of the November Presidential election.
Multiple Republican lawmakers have vowed to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The legislators, all supporters of President Donald Trump, claim that voter fraud led to his loss.
The state’s two senators and one representative have been strong allies of the president, with Sen. Kevin Cramer supporting his presidential bid while still in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a statement, Cramer repeated the claims made by the president and some of his supporters about the security of the election, but ended by saying he couldn’t support the objection.
“This is not a vote I take lightly,” Cramer said in the statement. “I have received overwhelming outreach from my constituents urging me to object and carefully weighed the arguments being made. I hear them and understand their perspective, but as with every other important vote, this is first and foremost a matter of conscience; and I cannot in good conscience cast a vote to disenfranchise millions of Americans by overturning the Electoral College results in these states without sufficient evidence or clear constitutional authority.”
Cramer also highlighted his longstanding support for Trump.
“It is disappointing this vote has become the exclusive litmus test for whether or not a member of Congress stands with President Trump,” he said. “One would have a hard time finding a more fervent, consistent, longstanding supporter of this president than I have been since he first announced his candidacy. I worked as hard as I could in both elections to help him win, advocated for his agenda in Congress every step of the way, and raised over $200,000 to assist his legal efforts. While I am not pleased with the outcome of the election, objecting to the Electoral College votes is not an appropriate or effective way to change the results.”
Sen. John Hoeven said in a statement that he supported a committee to examine election security, but that he wouldn’t object during Wednesday’s joint session.
“The people of North Dakota do not want Congress to determine their vote, and we should not set the precedent by doing it for other states,” Hoeven wrote. “Therefore, I do not plan to object. Additionally, the courts, not Congress, are responsible for resolving any electoral disputes and any irregularities should be adjudicated through the courts. This is what the Constitution outlines and that is how we should proceed.”
In a joint statement with five other Republican lawmakers, Rep. Kelly Armstrong said Congress’ role in the Presidential election was narrow and objecting to the votes sent in by the state’s was not the solution.
“There is one and only one path to victory for President Trump on January 6, 2021,” the statement says, “and it depends on state legislatures certifying Trump electors in the states at issue, pursuant to state law and the U.S. Constitution, and based on a finding that votes lawfully cast in November were sufficient to produce a Trump victory. If they believe there was fraud—and if they believe that such fraud affected the outcome of the election—they must, as a body, convene immediately and send us that information, along with certified electoral votes cast by a Trump slate of electors. Absent such action, there is not a constitutional role for Congress to change the outcome of any state’s vote.”