Candidates have been announced for the upcoming June Primary Election for Williams County.
Petitions for those interested in running were due by Monday, April 6, and the list of candidates was released by the Williams County Auditor's office on Wednesday, April 8.
Positions up for election and candidates are:
Commissioner District #2
Steve Kemp, Williston
Commissioner District #4
Bob Eynon, Williston
David Montgomery, Williston
Williams County Director for Garrison Diversion Conservancy District
Ward Koeser, Williston
According to the county, the June 9 election will be conducted as a "Vote by Mail" election, as there will be no physical voting locations. The North Dakota Secretary of State will be mailing absentee ballot applications to every active and inactive voter, and residents who wish to vote in the election must complete and return the application. Absentee ballot applications must be returned to the Auditor's Office, and ballots must be returned to the Auditor's Office as well, or can be submitted to a secure ballot box located in Williams County.
More information will be provided closer to the election date, and will be available on the county's website at https://www.williamsnd.com/Election/Election-Information.