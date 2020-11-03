With hours to go before the polls closed, nearly as many voters had cast their ballots as did in all of 2016.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, there had been 11,599 votes cast. In 2016, there were a total of 12,969 votes. This year, nearly 8,500 of the ballots cast so far were from absentee voters.
There were 9,469 absentee ballots issued, and as of Tuesday, 8,498 ballots had been returned.
“This is an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots to deal with,” Helen Askim, director HR, Communications and GIS, told the Williston Herald.
In addition to the thousands of ballots cast by early voters, there were lines at the Williston ARC Tuesday, Nov. 3, as people vote in the General Election.
The absentee ballots were already being counted Tuesday.
For absentee ballots, one poll worker validates the signature and opens the first envelope while another opens the security envelope and puts the absentee ballot in a pile based on precinct. The piles are then counted once they hit a certain number of ballots.
“That process is happening simultaneously with the two polling places (that are open),” Askim said.
The Williams County Commission voted to make the General Election a mail-in vote, meaning only a single polling place is required. The county actually set two polling places, the Williston ARC and the Tioga Community Center.
Both polling places are open until 7 p.m.