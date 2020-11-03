Absentee ballots were being counted in Williams County as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. In-person votes were all counted, but they account for less than half the total number of votes cast.
More than 14,000 voters cast ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election, according to unofficial totals.
There were 8,498 absentee ballots cast, 4,554 cast in Williston and 1,351 in Tioga for 14,403 voters. In 2016, there were 12,969 voters.
Absentee ballots are still being counted and will be posted online in multiple batches.
We have two charts this evening and both will be updated as we get in results.
One chart shows vote totals in Williams County
One chart shows the statewide vote totals