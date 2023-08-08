featured Election results are in By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kyle Renner Chris Jundt John Kasmer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents turned up at The Williston ARC to cast their ballots for school board Tuesday. Chanse Hall | Williston Herald School board elections took place in Williston as three members of the Williston Basin School District #7 were recalled by 3 challengers.After plenty of campaigning by both sides, along with sometimes testy forums and town halls, the people have spoken.The incumbents, Jundt, Kasmer and Renner win in big fashion. (Results are unofficial until canvassed)Jonathan Greiner - 715Chris Jundt - 1,223Sharlet Mohr - 665John Kasmer - 1,291Ryan Park - 715Kyle Renner - 1,304 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Games And Toys Sports Public Administration Load comments Most Popular Williston police seeking runaway Williston PD announces arrests over last week Election results are in Rees family battles cancer in toddler Fire, ambulance respond to car fire at Trenton Lake One killed, two injured in rollover crash FBI investigating hit-and-run fatality in New Town Head on collision claims lives of two Loan project available for home improvements North Dakota native to hold booking signing in Williston Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT