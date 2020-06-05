The halls of Faith United Methodist Church in Williston filled with music on Friday, as budding musicians shared their compositions with family and friends.
The church was host to Williston's first-ever composer music camp, with 10 children ranging in age from 9 to 16 taking part. The camp was sponsored by Thursday Musical, an organization that promotes musical learning, local music and provides International Music Camp Scholarships. The composer camp was put on by local instructors, themselves talents musicians. Emily Driscoll and David Sorenson are published composers with Masters Degrees in music, Dr. Troy Toavs teaches music at Hagan Elementary and Ann Holmen is a certified teacher of piano.
The four spent the week teaching the students the principals of composing and different musical styles, with the students composing their own original pieces based off of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." The pieces are composed for the piano, with the students adding their own signature flair.
"These last few days we've been talking about melodies and chords and how to structure things," Sorenson told the Williston Herald. "And the culmination is the kids sharing their compositions with their families."
The students created pieces in varying styles, from light and cheery to bold and dramatic, impressing their peers and loved ones with the complexity of some of their pieces. Holmen said the all of the students were excited to take part in the camp, but showed their enthusiasm in different ways.
"One student told me 'This is really fun,' and another one just went 'Yeah.'" Holmen said. "But one young man said 'I've been waiting all my life to do this.' And that was an amazing feeling."
The instructors said they are already making plans to hold the camp again and encourage more aspiring young musicians to begin composing.
"Half of what we're doing is music, and the other half is just giving them confidence and supporting their vision," Driscoll said. "These are the artists of our future."