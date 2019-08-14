The James Memorial Art Center hosted their annual Art Splash on Wednesday, Aug. 14, sharing the work of famous artists with local children.
Children from first to sixth grade spent the day at the James, learning the styles of various renowned artists such as Edgar Degas, Gustav Klimt and Joan Miro. The kids created ballerinas in the oil pastel style of Degas, crafted landscapes and scenery using George Seurat’s pointillism technique, and even immortalized their favorite animals in portrait form.
The students were split into groups, visiting five stations throughout the day, where instructors read stories based on each artists and project. After a day full of creating masterpieces, the kids burned off their pent up energy running through sprinklers on the James’ lawn and cooling of with popsicles and snacks.
Art Splash is an annual event at the James, meant to foster an appreciation and encourage art in the area’s youth.