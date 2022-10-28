Klug at Trinity

Mayor Klug engaged with the WTCS third graders to teach them about his role as mayor 

Teaching moments come in all shapes and forms, especially when it comes to learning how a government works. Recently, Williston Trinity Christian School teacher, Mrs. Bekka Duncan, reached out to Mayor Howard Klug and he rose to the occasion and visited with the third graders to answer questions they had about government and to share how his role as mayor fits into the big picture.

Duncan’s third grade class is currently learning about the three branches of the United States government and as part of the lesson, Klug visited the classroom to answer student questions and talk about what he does in his role as mayor.



