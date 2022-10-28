Teaching moments come in all shapes and forms, especially when it comes to learning how a government works. Recently, Williston Trinity Christian School teacher, Mrs. Bekka Duncan, reached out to Mayor Howard Klug and he rose to the occasion and visited with the third graders to answer questions they had about government and to share how his role as mayor fits into the big picture.
Duncan’s third grade class is currently learning about the three branches of the United States government and as part of the lesson, Klug visited the classroom to answer student questions and talk about what he does in his role as mayor.
“Mayor Klug was very humble and respectful while talking to the kids,” Duncan said. “The kids were engaged, participated and fascinated.”
Duncan said that she felt like her students stayed engaged and asked appropriate questions when Klug was there.
“They gained a greater understanding in how government functions and what they can and cannot do as leaders,” she said.
Students walked away from the interactive lesson understanding the mayor’s role and how other roles in Williston’s local government operate. Duncan also said that the students asked about Klug’s “non-mayor” life and were shocked to learn that he goes to the grocery store just like any “normal person.”
Duncan said that a moment that stood out in her mind was when Klug mentioned that he relies of the smart guys, showing that everyone needs help sometimes.
Duncan said that she plans to continue bringing in the mayor every year to help the students understand how local government works, as long as his schedule allows and he is willing.