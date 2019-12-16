WSC welding students prepare annual raffle project

For the fourth year, second-year Williston State College welding students, will create a project to be raffled off.
Under the direction of WSC welding instructor Tim Delorme, the students have begun to work on their newest raffle item, a 12,000-pound capacity 12-foot by 6-foot 4-inch hydraulic dump trailer.
“I remember seeing a hydraulic dump trailer out on a job site and thought that would be a fun project for students,” explained Delorme. “This project is important because it gives my students hands-on experience. I call these ‘3-in-1’ projects as students have to use their knowledge of print reading, layout, and welding to complete it.”
At this time, the trailer and box frames are constructed and ready for welding. Once welding is complete, students can begin fitting up the trailer’s side walls.
Students will put in an estimated 60 hours into this project over the course of the fall and spring semesters.
Since 2017, WSC Welding students have raffled off three trailers and four smoker/grills.
In the past four years, just shy of $35,000 has been raised.
The money covers the cost of the materials for the next year’s project. Money is also used to purchase materials for smaller projects like metal roses, as well as for end of the year field trips. Past field trip locations include tours of the Falkirk Mine in Underwood, North Dakota, the Bobcat Bismarck location, and TrueNorth Steel in Mandan, ND.
Raffle tickets are now available and are $25 each.
Only 1,000 tickets are available. Tickets will be available until Monday, May 12 when the drawing will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the Western Star building on the WSC campus.
Tickets are available for purchase in the front lobby of the CTE building Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 12 prior to the drawing at noon.