Williston State College (WSC) recently placed Vice President of Academic Affairs Kim Wray on administrative leave pending investigation.
"The matter is currently still an open matter, and is pending a resolution," WSC President Bernell Hirning, Ph.D. said. "I can legally not say anything about the details of the matter other than she is on administrative leave as of last Friday, Jan. 20."
Social media buzz circulated when it was reported by another media outlet that Wray had been escorted off the campus. WSC reports that this is not unusual in these situations.
"I have been in administration for over 20 years and I have had very, very, very few terminations in my 20-year plus career in administration. However, when I have a termination, I always have the security available for the termination," Hirning said. "There are several reasons for that. Number one is for the safety of the college, the employer, as well for the safety of the employee. When there is a termination there are emotions involved in the termination - on both the sides of the employer and the employee."
Hirning reiterated that the priority is always employee safety and the safety of the college.
WSC has policies in place for how administrative leaves are handled and standard operating procedures for terminations. Once an investigation is completed, the employee under investigation has the opportunity to review all the data gathered and decide whether or not to appeal. Hirning explained that if an appeal is filed, an external evaluator that is seperate from the college will make a final decision.
The process gives the employee five days to appeal, then five days is given to the external reviewer. If an employee disagrees with the external reviewer's decision, 20 extra days are allotted to come to a final resolution.
Hirning said that once the investigation is fully resolved, he will be able to share more information with the public.
"Right now we have to let the timelines play themselves out and then we can speak again," he said.