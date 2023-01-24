Kim Wray
Williston State College (WSC) recently placed Vice President of Academic Affairs Kim Wray on administrative leave pending investigation.

"The matter is currently still an open matter, and is pending a resolution," WSC President Bernell Hirning, Ph.D. said. "I can legally not say anything about the details of the matter other than she is on administrative leave as of last Friday, Jan. 20." 

