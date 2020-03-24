Beginning Monday, March 23, classes are now in an online format for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester at WSC. If there are exceptions, faculty will communicate these with students, keeping the safety of all our number one priority.
Additional details related to the completion of the Spring 2020 semester continue to be developed and will be communicated in the coming days.
WSC’s residence halls are open and available to a limited number of students who have no other options or are unable to return/transition to a permanent residence. WSC housing will be in contact with all residents with information related to housing and dining, the retrieval of items, and the move-out process.
As always, WSC is committed to the safety of our community.
For more on this decision, please read: bit.ly/2vEJQ98