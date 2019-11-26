WSC Student Receives Main Street Award

Last month, Williston State College freshman and Williston native Anna Scallon was one of three students from across the state of North Dakota recognized as a recipient of the Main Street Legendary Young Leader Award.
Scallon attended the Main Street Summit in Bismarck held October 28-31 to receive the award.
While at Williston High School, she applied and was accepted to the Main Street Student Advisory Committee Board, a group started by Governor Doug Burgum as part of his Main Street Initiative.
The group of 12 meets monthly to discuss their communities, improvements and changes, and what they want to see in their own communities.
This is Scallon’s second term as part of this board.
“At first, I kind of thought the committee would be one of those things people would point to and say ‘Look, we have youth involvement,’” admitted Scallon. “The group has been more than this and it is really cool to know that people like Governor Burgum care about what we say and our opinions.”
As for the award, Scallon explained that it was a validation of her work while on the board and renewed encouragement to try and bring ideas to life.
She is currently writing a proposal as part of Jim Stouts’ ENGL 110 College Composition I class that discusses introducing a Fit Walk event to the Williston community.
“I’m glad to be here in Williston and at WSC,” stated Scallon. “It is easy to be involved and to want to be involved here.”
She is currently a member of the Teton Activity Board (TAB) and Student Senate at WSC.