WSC spring blood drives

Congratulations to the WSC Student Nursing Organization (SNO) for another successful Spring Blood Drive on Friday, February 21!
There were 45 successful donations that resulted in 45 bags of blood. There were also at least 5 first-time donors!
While the goal was 52 bags, a number of individuals were unable to give that day due to low iron or illness.
The next WSC Blood Drive, sponsored by WSC Wellness, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the bloodmobile unit.
The goal for this upcoming drive is to collect 23 bags of blood.
If you are interested in donating, please contact Caitlin Pallai at caitlin.pallai@willistonstate.edu or 701.774.4222.
You can also visit vitalant.org and use the sponsor code H1811.
If you are unavailable to donate in March, the last SNO Spring Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.