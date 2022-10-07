WSC monument -Sitting Bull

The Chief Sitting Bull monument unveiled in 2011 at the WSC campus

 Williston State College

Williston State College will be recognizing Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, October 10, 2022. This is a day to recognize the rich culture and the lives of Native American people.

Officially recognizing Indigenous People’s Day goes back as far as 1977, when it was first mentioned at the U.N. International Conference on Discrimination. The first state to officially recognize Indigenous People’s Day was South Dakota in 1989.



