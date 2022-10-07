Williston State College will be recognizing Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, October 10, 2022. This is a day to recognize the rich culture and the lives of Native American people.
Officially recognizing Indigenous People’s Day goes back as far as 1977, when it was first mentioned at the U.N. International Conference on Discrimination. The first state to officially recognize Indigenous People’s Day was South Dakota in 1989.
WSC has made many strides in helping to raise awareness and advocacy for Native Americans. In 2010, WSC started a Diversity Committee. Since then, it has transformed into the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee as it was felt that it was important to pay respect to those who came before us and to understand the history that has brought people to the land on which they reside. From this committee a subcommittee formed. The subcommittee developed a formal Land Acknowledgement in spring of 2021. The Land Acknowledgement states:
“We collectively acknowledge that we gather at WSC, on the traditional lands of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and Assiniboine, in addition to many diverse Indigenous Peoples still connected to these lands. With gratitude we honor the Indigenous Peoples who have walked these lands throughout generations. We will continue to build strong, mutually beneficial, trusting relationships with Indigenous Peoples of our region and with the First Nations of the State of North Dakota.”
The Land Acknowledgement is encouraged to be spoken or printed in its entirety and may be shared at events such as official college ceremonies, critical conversations, performances, and/or conferences, as determined by event coordinators. College faculty, staff, and student organizations are welcome to use the Acknowledgement when deemed appropriate.
On Monday, October 10, 2022, WSC will have a table set up in the Stevens Hall front lobby to help raise awareness for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women. If students and employees are comfortable, they are encouraged to stop by and use the red face paint that will be available to put a hand across their mouth, or they are encouraged to wear red to help spread awareness.