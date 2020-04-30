For the second consecutive year, Dr. Kyle Norris, an associate professor of music at Williston State College, will utilize his love for bike riding to participate in the Great Cycle Challenge. However, he will have to wait a while as the challenge, originally scheduled for June, has been moved to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A fundraising cause that began in 2015, the Great Cycle Challenge helps to acquire benefits for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. It is a nationwide month-long challenge open to any individual or teams of bike riders within the United States. Since the project's inception, riders have logged a total of 18.8 million miles across the U.S. while raising $24.6 million.
Norris, a 40-year old native of Columbus, Indiana, was the top-ranked participant within the state of North Dakota a year ago, rounding out his month-long cycle journey with a total of 585.5 miles and raised $937.05 in funds. Following his efforts in 2019, Norris was one of about 750 Great Cycle Challenge champions who were selected from across the United States to serve as representatives for their respective areas.
The music professional says his love for cycling began just a few years ago, then he decided to take the hobby to a new level once he heard about the Great Cycle Challenge.
"It kind of just started as a recreational thing, but then I just went all in once I heard about this event online," Norris told the Williston Herald via telephone. "I haven't found a whole lot of other people in town doing this challenge, so the goal now is to recruit more people who would like to join me this year."
In the event the weather does not cooperate during the challenge in the late summer and early fall, Dr. Norris has experience using an indoor bike training program called Zwift. An online cycling simulator, Zwift enables users to engage in physical training while competing and interacting with other riders in a virtual world where participants can ride with people from around the world in group rides, structured training, races, and tour events.
Meanwhile, Norris states that in addition cycling, he has been looking into alternate means to raise funds for the challenge, such as swimming or climbing events that can be performed indoors with Zwift. In particular, the "Climb Mt. Everest Challenge" which simulates the distance one would need to climb in order to reach the top of Mount Everest, happens to be one of his favorites.
“If the weather gets rough later in the year, there are a whole bunch of options available for people who want to participate," Norris adds. "That's the great thing about Zwift, there is really something for everybody.”
Anyone interested in tracking his progress and pledging a donation to Dr. Norris can visit his rider page at: www.greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/KyleNorris.