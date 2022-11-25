Dr. Bernell Hirning

Greetings from the Office of the President at Williston State College! As the Holiday Seasons approach, I bring greetings to all, plus an update on ‘academics’ at WSC.

Williston State College offers a unique mix of academic options for its students. Most students utilize WSC to complete their first two years of their bachelor’s degree program, a certificate program, or workforce training through TrainND Northwest. While Business and Nursing continue to be the largest enrollment programs at the college, there are other areas of study that are unique to the region and in some cases the State of North Dakota. Agriculture, Information Technology, Massage Therapy, Petroleum Technology & Automation, Welding and Diesel Technology are a few of those unique offerings; Massage Therapy being the only program of its kind in the North Dakota University System.



