Greetings from the Office of the President at Williston State College! As the Holiday Seasons approach, I bring greetings to all, plus an update on ‘academics’ at WSC.
Williston State College offers a unique mix of academic options for its students. Most students utilize WSC to complete their first two years of their bachelor’s degree program, a certificate program, or workforce training through TrainND Northwest. While Business and Nursing continue to be the largest enrollment programs at the college, there are other areas of study that are unique to the region and in some cases the State of North Dakota. Agriculture, Information Technology, Massage Therapy, Petroleum Technology & Automation, Welding and Diesel Technology are a few of those unique offerings; Massage Therapy being the only program of its kind in the North Dakota University System.
In terms of new programs coming to WSC, in the Fall of 2023, the College will be adding Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and Electronics & Industrial Controls, all tailored toward current and emerging industries in northwestern ND and northeastern MT. Additionally, the College is in discussions to expand healthcare training for the region.
To fulfill the appetite of the community and region to become a ‘healthcare hub’, WSC must step up to the plate and expand trainings in workforce development, certifications, and associate degrees. For advanced training needs at the bachelor’s level and above, WSC will partner with its sister four-year institutions in North Dakota to bring those options to the region. UND, NDSU, Minot State, Dickinson State, Mayville State, and Valley City State have all expressed interest in being part of the expansion in northwest ND.
Stay tuned to this space for updates as the College moves forward in its discussions with local and regional healthcare providers and other institutions of higher education. Conversations are ongoing with regional healthcare providers from Crosby to Watford City, Tioga to Sidney, and within the City of Williston.
On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students of WSC, have a wonderful and safe Holiday Season!