Greetings from the Office of the President at Williston State College!
As I complete my first year as President of Williston State College, it has proven crystal clear that the faculty and staff of the College truly embody the College’s Mission on a daily basis…‘Where the People Make the Difference’. From the classroom to the bookstore, from sports to the dorms, from the foundation to campus services, from finance to student affairs, and from TrainND Northwest to community outreach, every aspect of the college operations functions with the success of our students at the forefront.
Over the past year, the college has embarked on several initiatives to grow our academic, athletic, and community footprint. On the academic side, several WSC faculty have stepped into state-wide and regional leadership roles on behalf of the college. Additionally, the college is expanding into cybersecurity along with more healthcare training. On the athletics front, the college has added Clay Target Shooting for the fall of 2022, Women’s Hockey for the fall of 2023, as well as being part of community projects to enhance baseball, softball, and hockey facilities at the college and in the community. On the community front, the conversion of a portion of the Crighton Building into a new childcare facility in partnership with the City of Williston and Williams County, plus CTE connections with McKenzie County and Williston High School are just a few of the projects in process or on the horizon.
In the new fiscal year, the college will continue work on existing projects plus expand on our partnerships within the North Dakota University System. Currently, the college has nearly 25 two-plus-two agreements with four-year institutions within North Dakota to allow WSC student graduates a seamless transition to complete their bachelor’s program upon completion of their associates degree at WSC. The goal is to increase this menu of opportunities for our students.
And finally, on the student front. WSC and the WSC Foundation have invested in a more proactive marketing and outreach campaigns to attract students to WSC. Regional scholarships were modified to allow more flexibility and greater access. In the fall of 2022, the college and foundation have committed over $3.5 million in scholarships to assist students in earning their WSC degree by accruing as little debt as possible.
In closing, if you haven’t been to the WSC campus in a while, please visit our website and take the virtual tour, or better yet, call the college at 701-774-4200 to schedule a physical visit.
When you do visit the campus, ask your tour guide to swing by the Office of the President to say ‘Hello!’. We hope to see you soon!