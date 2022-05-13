Thursday evening, Williston State College held a pinning ceremony honoring Associate Degree in Nursing students graduating.
As a special part of the pinning ceremony, nursing students commemorated their entrance into the nursing field with a lighting ceremony, honoring Florence Nightingale, who gave nighttime care to wounded British and allied solders by candlelight during the Crimean war. Nightingale is often referred to as the “Lady with the Lamp”, and is popularly credited as the founder of modern nursing.
Graduating students lit one another’s candles, and stood in silence for a few moments in front of their friends and families.
When the light came on, students recited the Nightingale Pledge:
I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly, to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully. I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug. I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession, and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping, and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling. With loyalty will I endeavor to aid the physician in his work, and as a ‘missioner of health’ I will dedicate myself to devoted service to human welfare.