Williston State College is proud to announce its first federal apprenticeship program in Industrial Maintenance Technology.
WSC will celebrate this historic event with a signing event this Wednesday, February 26 in the Western Star Building (CTE) on the WSC campus.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a program overview presented by Dr. John Miller, WSC President; Barry Dutton, North Dakota Apprenticeship Program State Director; and Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of Technical Programs and Training.
The signing and a tour of the WSC automation lab will immediately follow. Lunch will be provided.
Media are welcome and encouraged to attend this event.
The program gives WSC an opportunity to respond quickly to workforce needs in the northwestern part of the state.
“The program’s goal is to prepare technicians with the instrumentation, controls, and automation skillsets in demand by the local oil and gas industry, as well as other industries utilizing automation,” explained Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of Technical Programs and Training. “Coursework is presented in a hybrid-style, with theory and knowledge gained online and hands-on practice with instrumentation and automation done face-to-face in the WSC automation lab.”
The apprenticeship is designed to last between one-and-a-half to three years depending on an individual’s situation and costs $1,200 per semester.
WSC’s first apprenticeship is ready to begin when pen is put to paper, and the federal document is signed on Wednesday.