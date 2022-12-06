For the sixth year in a row, students at Williston State College (WSC) interviewed U.S. veterans as part of an ongoing Communication class project.
During a symposium at WSC on Monday, 28 students made presentations to highlight key points from their interviews with U.S. veterans.
Dr. Kim Weismann, who teaches Interpersonal Communication at WSC, spearheaded the project, which she launched in 2016.
“It’s their major assignment throughout the course of the semester,” Weismann said. “Students are always a little nervous when they first get started but I think they really learn about enhancing their communications skills.”
The purpose of the project is twofold: Give students opportunities to interview veterans and improve their verbal and non-verbal communications skills — as well as conflict-management techniques — and help tell the stories of local veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Since 2016, students have conducted more than 200 interviews and posted about 150 stories online at willistonoralhistory.blogspot.com
“Overall, it’s been positive,” Weismann said. “A lot of [veterans] have thanked me for allowing them to share their stories with their families. They finally have a documented story from the veteran’s experience.
Currently in her 13th year of teaching at WSC, Weismann said the idea to interview U.S. veterans came to light after a student interviewed her husband, who served in the U.S. Navy as an engineer until 2009.
Although the majority of veterans served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom — or in the Vietnam War — some are WWII vets.
Weismann said most of the veterans interviewed by her students find the experience extremely positive.
“I’ve had some vets tell me that’s almost therapeutic when they tell their story and tell about their experience,” she said, noting it’s “mutually beneficial” to students.
Students learn a lot, Weismann said.
“They learn to be appreciative. Many find the experience to be humbling. They learn how to communicate with someone they may not have known before,” she said.
Judging from students’ presentations on Monday evening, it’s apparent the assignment was a great experience for the students.
Standing before an audience of at least 50 including fellow students and U.S. veterans, 28 participants from Weismann’s class spoke about their experiences during their interviews.
Many of the students discussed their own reactions to what veterans shared, as well as how the experience enhanced their communications skills. Most of the students also offered key details about their subjects’ experiences in the service.
“The Vietnam War was a poor man’s war,” Audrey Burman that said her grandpa, Arthur Paulson, told her. After telling his story, Burman said she learned a bit about what deployment to Vietnam was like.
Madeline Mesa said she learned from her subject, Tommy Marzano, that “being in the Army, everyone was treated equally.”
Marzano also explained he found it difficult returning to the real world.
“He was, honestly, just the coolest person,” Mesa said.
Zaria Cato, who interviewed former U.S. Marine Don Goebel, was intrigued by the 1960s, the era in which her subject served.
“Beer was only 50 cents...and everything else was under a dollar,” Goebel told her.
Cody Barnes, a student from Canada, described his interview as a “great bonding experience.”
Markalen Watson confided the interview was initially challenging. However, once he became comfortable, Watson found the experience engaging.
“Keeping calm and staying in control is crucial,” Watson’s subject told him, hinting the advice was applicable to interviewing and wartime experiences.
Annice Applewhite learned about the importance of personal growth.
“His growth in the military helped him grow as an individual,” Applewhite said of her subject. “I appreciate how much he shared with me.”
Jewel Russell, who interviewed a relative, said her subject “values and appreciates the time she spent in the Army.”
One by one, WSC students shared details from their interviews with U.S. veterans, while confirming the assignment enhanced their communications skills.
Tori Overbo said her subject was “probably the most interesting person” she has ever spoken with.
As for the interview, Overbo said, “I learned how to listen better. I’m grateful I got to listen to all the stories my veteran had to offer.”
Daizee Quintana said, “I learned to appreciate how precious life is.”
One of the most impressive presentations of the evening came from Kiara Bergstrom, who interviewed Michael Weyrauch, a 72-year-old veteran assigned to serve onboard submarines. Weyrauch served in the U.S. Navy for “20 years, 11 months, 11 days,” he said during a pre-event dinner.
Quintana successfully conveyed Weyrauch’s personality during her presentation. “He realized the only place for him in the Navy was onboard submarines.”
Weyrauch said the “interview was great.”
“It was my cousin’s daughter,” he said. “I’ve known her my entire life. She actually came over twice. She came back to get some clarification on some stuff.”
Eric Watson said he originally wanted to serve in the U.S. Navy, according to Katie Pierskalla, who interviewed Watson. She described the veteran as “funny and humble” — devoted to his country.
Instead of joining the Navy, Watson enlisted in the U.S. Army because of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. “’I wanted to have my boots on the ground,’” Pierskalla told Watson, noting he was deployed to Iraq.
Dan Conway, one of two Australian students in the WSC communications class assigned to interview veterans, said he looked forward to hearing stories from a U.S. soldier.
Bruce Reiten, the veteran Conway interviewed, told a “great story” about watching the “Patriot Missile System on the night lookout.”
Reiten called it a “light show,” according to Conway.
“I feel so privileged the he shared his experiences with me in such detail,” Conway said.
Dolan Nelson summed up the assignment during his presentation.
“People in our country take a lot for granted,” the WSC student said, noting he learned a lot from interviewing his subject. “They don’t realize how good they have it here. I learned that the military is not just a job, it’s a family.”
Devin Lawrimore, a 39-year-old student in the Interpersonal Communication class, interviewed a former U.S. Marine he befriended at work. The interview gave Lawrimore insight about Jacob Sonsel’s experience as a Marine he would not have gained without taking the class.
“Honestly, it was to fill a credit,” Lawrimore said of his original motive for taking Weismann’s course, “but it turned out to be my favorite class in the last two years.”
Sonsel, who now works as a consultant in the oil fields, attended officer cadet school and retired from the Marines after 11 years of service, Lawrimore explained.
“He was a thrill seeker,” Lawrimore said of Sonsel, who was involved in a search-and-rescue operation of a helicopter crash in which two friends were found dead. “I knew he was a pilot and I knew he was a trainer, but I didn’t know exactly what he did.”
Thanks to the class assignment, Lawrimore learned more about his friend’s experiences in the U.S. Marines.
“I’ve gained a lot of skills from Kim’s class,” Lawrimore said. “There’s more than one way to listen to people.”
U.S. veterans who are interested in being interviewed can email Kim Weismann at: kim.weismann@willistonstate.edu. To read students’ written versions of veterans’ stories visit: willistonoralhistory.blogspot.com