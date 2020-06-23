Hunter Berg has been named the new Executive Director of the Williston State College Foundation, taking over for Terry Olson, who is retiring effective June 30.
Berg has been the Alumni and Athletic Development Director for the foundation, and has also worked as the basketball coach and Athletic Director for Williston State.
Berg attended WSC before earning his bachelor's degree at the University of North Dakota. He is a native of Zahl and graduated from Grenora High School.
"I am humbled and extremely thankful to be appointed as the next Executive Director for the WSC Foundation," Berg said. "I've been fortunate to be part of Williston State for almost 20 years in various ways and look forward to helping it remain an outstanding asset in our community. Our campus has changed drastically over the last 20 years and the growth and improvements have been fun to watch. Much of the work has been done by strong partnerships between the college and the WSC Foundation and we look forward to continuing to work alongside WSC to help educate our students. Especially crucial during the past 15 years has been the leadership of Terry Olson as Executive Director of the Foundation. His fund raising work has resulted in significant additions in scholarships, academic programs and new facilities. His imprint will be here forever. The future is bright for WSC and the Tetons. We have an outstanding Board of Directors, a great staff and the community support will always power our mission. What has been a winning combination in the past will continue to be our formula for success going forward."
Olson will remain at the Foundation as Past Executive Director through June 2021.
The Williston State College Foundation is a nonprofit agency that supports Williston State College by building relationships and providing financial support to Williston State College and its students. For additional information, contact the Foundation at 701-572-9275 or stop by the office at 721 East Highland Drive, Suite E.